Colorado's 'first public Christian school’ ordered to close building over safety concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — What is being called Colorado’s first public Christian school is facing a major challenge. It's at the center of a dispute with Pueblo County.

Pueblo County has ordered Riverstone Academy, a K–5 school located along Aspen Circle in Pueblo, to close due to safety and zoning concerns.

In a letter dated Tuesday, January 6, the Pueblo County Attorney’s Office notified school officials that the academy is “operating out of compliance with Pueblo County Code.”

According to the letter, the Pueblo County Attorney's Office says the property where Riverstone Academy is located is not zoned for school use. The letter states the school was notified of this issue in July, but still opened to students in August.

County officials say Riverstone Academy was required to submit a Special Use Permit and a Site Development Plan to come into compliance. As of January 6, the county says neither document had been submitted from the school.

Riverstone Academy is pushing back.

Three days after the closure notice was issued, a local firm that represents Forging Education, the tenant under the lease for the property currently occupied by Riverstone Academy, sent a response letter to the county.

The letter states that the school believed it could continue operating while pursuing the required permits. It also claims county officials previously indicated that beginning the Special Use Permit process would satisfy compliance.

It also claims that Planning & Development did not identify any further deadlines. Because of that, the school believed it was allowed to remain open while preparing the necessary materials.

The school says it submitted its Special Use Permit application on January 7.

The attorney’s letter also states there is no immediate safety threat to students or staff.

News5 asked Pueblo County for a response to the school's attorney's letter. The county says they have not filed a motion for an emergency injunction in court and has been communicating with Riverstone Academy.

The county says it is currently evaluating enforcement options, including an injunction.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

