Colorado's 'first public Christian school’ agrees to close building immediately

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The state's 'first public Christian school' has agreed to close its building in Pueblo County immediately.

Pueblo County officials recently sent a letter to Riverstone Academy threatening to shut down the building's utilities. The county is citing safety concerns, including not having proper fire safety systems in place.

Riverstone Academy's executive director responded to the letter saying the building would close to students while they appeal the county's decision and work on bringing the building to compliance.

The school was made aware of being out of compliance with Pueblo County Code last month.

In addition to safety concerns, the county claims the property on Aspen Circle where the K–5 school is located is not zoned for school use.

Riverstone Academy later responded to those safety concerns. You can view their response below:

News5 asked the executive director where the students are now going to school, and how long he thinks it will take to get everything brought to code. As of the publishing of this web story, News5 has not heard back.

