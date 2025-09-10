Colorado Springs District 11 teachers' union announces strike date for October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parents and students should be aware that here in October, school might look a little less filled.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) announced that District 11 teachers will plan to strike on October 8.

The strike comes after an ongoing rift between the CSEA, the teachers' union, and the District 11 Board of Education. In December of 2024 the school board voted 6-1 to eliminate the board's longstanding master agreement with CSEA.

In May of 2025, CSEA voted with 91% of its members agreeing to the strike. You can watch our previous coverage at the time in the video player below.

"Students deserve safe schools, bright futures, and supported educators—not district leaders putting politics before kids; that’s why we plan to strike on October 8th,', said CSEA in a statement posted to social media.

The union is hoping to have community members, more educators, and families join them at 7:30 at schools across the district. The picket lines will end at 10:30 a.m., and then people participating plan to do neighborhood canvassing in the area to talk about the upcoming board election in November.

Finally, at 2:30 p.m., organizers plan to meet with all involved in the strike at Acacia Park for a rally to talk about the impacts to the community. To learn more, click here.

Colorado Springs School District 11 gave us the following statement regarding the strike:

In District 11, our purpose is clear: we are here for students. We believe every day of instruction matters, and a strike undermines that commitment. This action represents the decision of union leadership, not the entirety of our teachers. We stand with all educators who remain dedicated to their students and with every family who counts on us for learning. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality instruction, with embedded coaching, robust classroom supports, and strong curricular resources, and experiences that empower every child to succeed. Michael Gaal, Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent

News5 will be there on October 8 to cover the strikes across Colorado Springs.

