Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fifth-grade teacher in Colorado Springs School District 11 has been on paid administrative leave for more than two months following an investigation she believes is retaliation for speaking publicly in support of teachers during labor negotiations.

Dr. Angel Givler-Viers, who taught literacy at McAuliffe Elementary School, says she was abruptly removed from her classroom just days before a one-day teachers’ strike was scheduled in October.

“It was a shock that I could be put on administrative leave without being directly accused of anything,” said Givler-Viers.

She moved to Colorado Springs in 2016 and says she was drawn to District 11 because of the district’s public show of support for educators at the state capitol.

“That spoke to me,” she said. “I wanted to work in a district that truly cared about kids, educators and public education as a whole.”

Removed Without Explanation

According to Givler-Viers, she had made posts on her personal social media account expressing her opinions about the upcoming strike.

“I was posting my thoughts and feelings on it and explaining, you know, how to support teachers and what I would do as a parent to support teachers in the situation,” said Givler-Viers.

She says two days before the strike, administrators unexpectedly pulled her into a meeting during the school day. During that meeting, Givler-Viers says she was informed she was being placed on immediate paid administrative leave.

“I was kind of shocked and I was like, ‘well, what am I being accused of? And he [HR director] was like, well your paid administrative leave is going to be used to investigate whether the social media that was sent to our office violates any policies or laws,'” said Givler-Viers.

She was directed to turn in her keys and badge, retrieve personal belongings from her classroom and leave school property without being allowed to explain the situation to her students.

“I teach 10 and 11-year-olds,” she said. “My students were yelling like, ‘Are you OK? What's wrong? Are your kids OK? What's happening?’ And I couldn't even look at them because I knew I couldn't keep it together if I did, so I just had to leave.”

She says weeks passed without any communication from the district regarding the investigation. The week before Thanksgiving, she was notified that she would be interviewed as part of the process.

“During that meeting they told me that I cannot speak about that meeting specifically,” she said.

The following day, she was informed the superintendent would recommend her dismissal.

“I truly believe that I followed all policies and laws,” said Givler-Viers. “I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

Givler-Viers explains ahead of Wednesday night's board meeting she made a request.

“I did send a request in to move the discussion about me from executive session into the public session,” said Givler-Viers.

She believes the recommendation for termination is retaliation.

“I was never told to take anything down. I was just put on leave and then didn’t hear from them for weeks,” she said.

District Declines Interview, Issues Statement

News 5 reached out to District 11 multiple times requesting an on-camera interview regarding Givler-Viers’ suspension. The district declined each request but provided a written statement instead.

In the statement, District 11 said it does not comment on individual personnel matters, citing state and federal privacy laws. You can read the statement below:

“As a general matter, Colorado Springs School District 11 does not comment on individual personnel matters. The District does not disclose information related to employee investigations, corrective actions, or employment status, nor does it discuss the circumstances of any specific personnel decision. In accordance with state and federal law, these protections exist to safeguard employee privacy and ensure that all personnel processes are handled appropriately. For these reasons, the District will not comment further on any individual personnel case." Colorado Springs School District 11

Wednesday night, the school board voted to postpone a final decision on Givler-Viers’ termination to December 10, 2025. Givler-Viers says she plans to formally object and fight the recommendation.

“I will fight for my rights and to get back into my classroom,” she said. “I’m not just going away.”

___

USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences. USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.