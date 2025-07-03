Colorado Springs D11 Flag Policy sparks debate over classroom expression

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Nearly a month after the Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) Board of Education passed Policy IMD, also known as the "flag policy,” the district is still facing questions and pushback from teachers and community members.

Under the policy, which takes effect this fall, teachers will only be allowed to display three flags in their classrooms: the United States flag, the Colorado state flag, and the City of Colorado Springs flag.

"The flag policy was to ensure that our classrooms have neutral, unbiased learning environments," said Parth Melpakam, President of the D11 Board of Education.

The policy does allow exceptions for flags that are part of the curriculum, represent school spirit, sports teams, or military affiliations, as well as flags tied to international or U.S. states.

Board member Julie Ott was the only director to vote against the policy.

"I think this policy is aimed at Pride flags in our Colorado Springs District 11 schools," said Ott.

One teacher, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said she believes the policy could harm LGBTQ students.

"It very much limits how much we can include others and just ensure that our students feel safe, especially our LGBTQ students," she said.

Melpakam, however, believes the policy supports a fair learning environment.

"I would say that having a fair and a neutral and an unbiased learning environment, in fact, promotes safety for all kids that way," he said.

Another teacher shared concerns that the focus on flags distracts from deeper issues affecting student learning.

"There are systems in place that prevent students from learning, and we should be working on those systems instead of focusing on these small acts of expression that really do little to change our academic environment," the teacher said.

When asked how the policy will be enforced, Melpakam explained, “Now the implementation would fall under the responsibility of the superintendent.”

The superintendent’s office declined an interview, but sent News5 the following statement:

"Superintendent Gaal is not available for an interview. I know you've spoken to the BOE, but as they're the body that crafts policy, they're the group that can speak to the context and intention behind the changes." D11 Superintendent's Office

The policy is scheduled to take effect this fall. Meanwhile, teachers and students say they are still waiting for clarity on how it will be enforced and what it will mean for expression and belonging in the classroom.

