Colorado School of Mines Offering guaranteed admission for qualifying Colorado High School Graduates

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado School of Mines now offers guaranteed admission to qualifying Colorado high school graduates beginning their undergraduate studies in Fall 2027.

The Colorado School of Mines announced that the Mines Gold Guarantee program is open to all academically qualified Colorado residents, regardless of which high school they attend. University officials note that this initiative is one of the first of its kind in the state.

“We want Colorado families to know that if their high school students work hard, challenge themselves, demonstrate they are ready and have an interest in engineering and applied sciences, their admission to Mines is guaranteed,” Mines President Paul C. Johnson said in the release. “We know these students will be successful at Mines, and we want to help keep top talent in Colorado. We hope many of them will join our collaborative and creative Oredigger community, take advantage of the unique living-learning-doing and professional development opportunities that we offer, and ultimately leave with highly respected degrees and prepared to be the next generation of technical and business leaders."

The academic qualifications for students are as follows:

Academic Standing:



Unweighted GPA of 3.8+, OR

Unweighted GPA of 3.6+ paired with a minimum SAT score of 1420 or ACT composite of 32.

Coursework Rigor & Performance:



No grades below a "B-" in any math or science course

Successful completion of pre-calculus or trigonometry (at minimum)

Completion of three years of lab-based science, including chemistry and/or physics

The university requires undergraduate applications for the Mines Golden Guarantee to be submitted by November 1.

For more information about the Mines Gold Guarantee.

___

Child Shot Thursday Morning in Colorado Springs, Suspect Arrested Child shot in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, suspect in custody

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.