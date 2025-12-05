Colorado Governor joins in celebrating new elementary school building at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined Fort Carson officials Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new elementary school building that will serve military-connected students starting in the new year.

Students and staff at Abrams Elementary School will move into their new building across the street when classes resume on January 7. The celebration marked the completion of a nearly two-year construction project for Fountain-Fort Carson District 8.

The visit was the third stop on Polis's tour of southern Colorado. Earlier in the day, he visited Jenkins Middle School and a restaurant in Pueblo. His school visits focused on highlighting the unique challenges faced by military-connected students.

"It's so hard hearing some of these kids be in six schools in eight years, having to reestablish that friends and family network everywhere they go," said Polis. "We want to make sure Colorado's one of their best memories as they move along in their life journeys."

Many military-connected students attend both Jenkins Middle School in District 11 and Abrams Elementary. According to district leaders, Abrams has more than 400 students enrolled at any time.

The district broke ground on the new Abrams building nearly two years ago. The old building will be repurposed by the Army.

