Colorado families learning if they got their first match through UPK Program

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado families applying for free preschool are finding out on Wednesday if they got their first choice.

Colorado's Universal Preschool Program (UPK) is notifying families of their first-round provider matches for the 2026-2027 school year.

Families have until March 6 to accept or decline their match.

UPK offers up to 15 hours of tuition-free, high-quality preschool for all children, with additional hours available for qualifying families.

If you missed out on the first round, applications for the second round are due by March 15. Those matches will need to be accepted or declined by March 24.

Direct enrollment starts April 1.

To apply, visit UPK's website and follow these steps:



explore providers

submit an application

accept a match

finalize enrollment



According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), families can also enroll directly with providers after matching rounds end.

For support enrolling, click here, or send an email to universalpreschool@state.co.us. You can also call (303)866-5223 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interpreters are available.

According to CDEC, the program has served more than 87,000 children since it launched in 2023.

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most effective ways we can support children, families, and the long-term strength of our state,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of CDEC. “When we give young learners the foundation they need to thrive, we open the door to lifelong success and healthier communities. Colorado’s continued commitment to early learning ensures that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn and reach their full potential.”

CDEC says UPK is saving families an average of $6,300 a year.

“In the current program year, we are serving 70% of all age-eligible children and anticipate continued growth,” said Dawn Odean, UPK Director. “Our ongoing efforts to improve the program, combined with strong partnerships across Colorado, continue to help families secure the preschool placements that best meet their needs.”

For more information about UPK, visit CDEC's website.

