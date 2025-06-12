Colorado Department of Education releases preliminary results from CMAS testing

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) released preliminary results from the Colorado Measure of Academic Success (CMAS) assessments.

Families can access their students' CMAS scores by clicking here.

“We wanted families to have early access to their students’ results so they could celebrate areas of strength and seek support where needed,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova. “We’re encouraged to see improvement in statewide scores in several areas. However, this release includes only limited data, we don’t yet have information about how different student groups performed, which has historically been an area of concern for Colorado.”

In August, CDE will publicily release final results, including results and growth across the state and in school districts.

Key takeaways from this year's testing are listed below:



Steady student performance in English Language Arts (ELA), with slight increases in the percentage of students meeting grade-level expectations in grades five, six, and eight, and a more substantial gain in grade seven.

In math, Colorado’s elementary and middle school students continue to demonstrate strong progress, with notable year-over-year gains in grades four through eight and an upward trend since 2021.

Overall, CMAS scores are at or above pre-pandemic levels in all grades except grade four (ELA) and grade eight (ELA and math).

“Providing timely access to assessment results gives families a clear view of year-end academic progress and helps identify summer support needs,” said Chief Assessment Officer Christina Wirth-Hawkins. “By releasing preliminary state-level data now and making individual scores available through the Family Portal, we’re reinforcing our commitment to informing families, educators and the community about Colorado student achievement before heading into the new school year.”

For more information about state testing, visit CDE's website.

