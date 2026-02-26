Academy School District 20 hosting job fair in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Academy School District 20 Human Resources Department is hosting a job fair Saturday at Liberty High School.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will feature opportunities across the district, which include the following:



teachers

counselors

paraprofessionals

security officers

custodians

bus drivers

secretaries

support staff

coaches

crossing guards

Attendees can meet with representatives from schools and district departments. You can learn about openings, ask questions and discuss next steps.

You are encouraged to explore open positions and complete job applications before attending. If you prefer to apply during the fair, Human Resources staff can help you complete your application online.

If you are interested in same-day interviews, you can sign up during the job fair.

After completing a background check, the district says you may leave the event with a tentative job offer. If you accept, the district's Human Resources staff will follow up next steps.

