Academy District 20 School Board votes to join ongoing lawsuit against CHSAA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Academy District 20 School Board in Colorado Springs voted four to one Thursday in favor of joining an ongoing lawsuit against the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).

The suit was originally filed by School District 49 in May after that district's board passed a policy banning athletes from participating in teams that differ from the sex they were assigned at birth.

In the lawsuit, the district argues the state's Anti-Discrimination Act forces them to discriminate against female athletes.

You can view the lawsuit below or by clicking here:

