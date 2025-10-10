A new kind of schooling? Inside Colorado Springs' School of Technology in year one

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST) officially opened this fall, and this isn't your typical high school.

Students use 3D printers in health class, and alongside traditional subjects, they take courses in leadership and entrepreneurship.

"They have gotten so much exposure to things you would not typically see in a high school," said Liyah Patrick, an instructor at the school.

Organizations like the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation have said a resource like this can help local students prepare for high-skilled jobs directly out of high school.

For ninth-grader Sebastian Nunez, attending the school represents a significant opportunity.

"I made this 3D model and will be launching it into space as one of my assignments," Nunez said. "I'm hoping to get a good education to go to college."

Looking to study mechanical engineering, Nunez chose the school's aerospace pathway. There, he's used the 3D printer to make everything from keychains to mini rockets.

Aerospace is one of four pathways students at the Colorado Springs School of Technology can choose from. Entrepreneurship, leadership, and cybersecurity being the other three.

Isabella Miranowski chose the leadership pathway.

"I know I want to be a leader and showing how to solve problems; it's just a matter of implementing that in my work," Miranowski said.

"I felt like in a standard school, it was built, structured, teachers were set on this certain curriculum," she said.

Deviating from that standard school model has been an adjustment for teachers, too.

"I needed something new. I needed a new challenge," said Matt Stewart.

Patrick and Stewart both came from other school districts. They teach leadership together.

Though this new curriculum has been a challenge, they both say it's something they embrace.

"I hope the kids graduate here with a plan," Stewart said.

The school currently has about 55 students enrolled, most of whom are ninth and tenth graders, and some come from as far away as Douglas County to attend.

Students learn about all four pathways at first and eventually choose one, setting them up for apprenticeships as they get older.

