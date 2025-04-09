A look at measles vaccination rates across southern Colorado school districts

COLORADO — Measles is at the front of many people's minds as outbreaks are ongoing. Three cases have been confirmed in Colorado, one of them is in Pueblo.

Doctors say the goal threshold for community immunity is a 95% vaccination rate. Colorado sits a little below that at 94%.

News5 checked in with the state to see where our local school districts sit with vaccination rates for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which protects against measles.

You can view the MMR vaccination rates for some school districts in southern Colorado below:



School District 49: 95%

Pueblo School District 60: 95%

Academy School District 20: 91%

Colorado Springs School District 11: 86%

Manitou Springs School District 14: 79%

If you want to know what your child's specific school vaccination rate is, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

