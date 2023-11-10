Eastbound Lake Ave. closed due to a crash near Highway 115 Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department are currently responding to a traffic accident near the intersection of Highway 115 and Lake Ave. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the crash involved two vehicles. They say multiple people have serious injuries, but it is unclear at this time how many people are injured, or how serious those injuries are.

Colorado Springs Police also says one of the vehicles was carrying bug spray, and the Hazmat team is on the scene assessing the situation.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash, or when the road will be reopened.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department advises you to use alternate routes until the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

