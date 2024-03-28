Eastbound Highway 24 closed at Constitution Avenue after a crash Wednesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Highway 24 is closed at Constitution Avenue for a serious crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol. They say the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT!! Eastbound Highway 24 is shut down at Constitution Blvd for a serious crash. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iMFmqu4RcL— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) March 28, 2024
According to state patrol, the crash involved three vehicles, and two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
It is also unclear when the highway will reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
