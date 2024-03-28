Watch Now
Eastbound Highway 24 closed at Constitution Avenue after a crash Wednesday evening

Eastbound Highway 24 at Constitution Avenue is closed right now.
Highway 24 Crash
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 00:19:24-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Highway 24 is closed at Constitution Avenue for a serious crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol. They say the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to state patrol, the crash involved three vehicles, and two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear when the highway will reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

