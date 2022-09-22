Early-morning structure fire under control, one firefighter injured

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at Gunther Toody's on East Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs just after midnight Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported fire and smoke coming from inside the building

Springs firefighters reported the fire was under control around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, and that one firefighter suffered an injury. That firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a lower leg injury and is reportedly in stable condition.

Update- Fire is under control. Crews are inside looking for hotspots. 1 firefighter was injured during the firefight with a lower leg injury and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Fire investigators are responding to determine what may have caused the fire pic.twitter.com/keMVnl5DKI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 22, 2022

An investigation as to what caused the fire is underway. We will continue to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

