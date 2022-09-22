Watch Now
Early-morning structure fire under control, one firefighter injured

Posted at 2:12 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 04:12:46-04

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at Gunther Toody's on East Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs just after midnight Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported fire and smoke coming from inside the building

Springs firefighters reported the fire was under control around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, and that one firefighter suffered an injury. That firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a lower leg injury and is reportedly in stable condition.

An investigation as to what caused the fire is underway. We will continue to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
