DUI suspect crashes into Colorado Springs police officer's car, according to CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There were no serious injuries after a DUI suspect allegedly crashed into a Colorado Springs Police Department patrol vehicle.

Police are reporting the crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. On Thursday along the southbound off-ramp from I-25 to S. Circle Drive/Lake Avenue.

"The officer was using his fully marked police vehicle with all emergency lights activated and he was stationary," police wrote in their online blotter. "He was blocking a lane of traffic while a tow operator worked to collect the vehicle. The officer was in his vehicle when another driver collided with the rear of the police vehicle. This resulted in minor damage to the police vehicle and disabling damage to the other vehicle. "

There were no reported injuries in the crash, according to police. The crash was cleared by the time this article was posted at about 4 a.m. The driver, identified as Gavin Varnum, is suspected of driving under the influence and other traffic charges.





