Drug overdoses happening among teens; new recovery center opens for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 1,900 people died last year from drug overdoses in Colorado.

A new recovery center in Colorado Springs wants to help lower the number. One of the coaches, Allison Parsaye, is the youngest there.

"If I continue going down that path, I was going to die," Parsaye said.

Parsaye was 15 years old when she was introduced to drugs. When she turned 16, she was using Fentanyl. Human trafficking and sex trafficking were threatening her safety.

She says getting drugs was very accessible, especially if you are homeless.

"People will do anything to get their next dollar, whether you are 13 or 19," Parsaye said.

She says she was overdosed five times. She was only 16 years old.

"I didn't feel anything. I felt no pain. It was killing me slowly," Parsaye said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says drugs are affecting more acutely than older folks right now.

Jonathan Pullen is the Special Agent in Charge with the DEA. He says drugs, especially Fentanyl, too accessible for teens.

"Kids can go on social media sites and find people who sell pills. They can go meet that person at the mall or shipped to the house," Pullen said.

Parsaye is now guiding others who may struggle with drug addiction at Silver Linings Recovery Center with her mother.

"They come in struggling," Parsaye said.

She says a little bit of guidance can save people from drug addiction.

"When you see that drug in front of you. Just say no," Parsaye said.

The DEA is asking parents to educate themselves first. You can find

more information about drug overdose and fentanyl HERE

