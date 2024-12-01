Drivers share thoughts on express lanes, new enforcement tactics start December 1

MONUMENT, Colo. — The express lanes between Monument and Castle Rock will soon be equipped with extra protection.

But according to Maria Gonzalez, her commute through the Palmer Divide won’t change that much.

“I think last time I used one was probably a year ago, and I don't use them that often because it's expensive. It's just not worth the price," she said.

Colorado’s roadside detection system is designed to catch, and fine, any driver who crosses over the double white lines into the express lanes. It’s already in place in spots like C-470 and in the Mountain corridor. But when the calendar turns to December, the new technology will be everywhere.

Gonzalez drives back and forth between Colorado Springs and Denver often and says she doesn’t fully understand how an express lane mitigates traffic.

“I think it would be better if there wasn't an express lane, and we can use all the lanes to be able to avoid some traffic jams," she said.

If drivers get caught crossing the line, they could face an initial fine of $75.

While some looked to avoid that left lane, others would like to see more of it.

“Being a truck driver, I also feel that if I'm south of Denver, and let's say I'm going to Cheyenne, I don't know why we can't be in that far left lane," said truck driver Rob Strong.

Strong says trucks should have more right of way because they have longer trips and end up seeing express lanes the whole way through.

“Once you get over you can't ever get off. Which is, which is ideal because I think that they should just be used to go through a city," he said.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.