Driver killed in crash south of Colorado Springs Airport

Colorado State Patrol says reckless driving may have been a factor
One person died in a two vehicle crash at Powers and Fontaine near Security-Widefield on the afternoon of 11/5/23.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 22:33:33-05

EL PASO COUNTY — A driver is dead following a two vehicle crash that happened south of the Colorado Springs Airport Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of S. Powers and Fontaine Boulevards in the Security-Widefield area.

The Colorado State Patrol says there was one person in each vehicle. One of the vehicles involved was a Ford Mustang that was driven by a 22 year old man from Colorado Springs. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. His name was not released.

The driver in the other vehicle was killed, but no other information about that person or their vehicle has been released.

The Colorado State Patrol tells News5 that reckless driving on the part of the Mustang driver may have led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

