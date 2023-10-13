Driver in fatal King Soopers parking lot crash identified and charged

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thurs. Aug. 31st, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a car crash involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a King Soopers on North Academy Blvd. near East Woodmen Rd.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 76-year-old Richard Goodwin, who has been charged with careless driving resulting in death.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found a white sedan with a pedestrian trapped under it. Medical personnel determined that the trapped pedestrian was dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in this crash, according to the department.

On Fri, Sept. 1, the El Paso County Coroner's Office did an autopsy on the deceased pedestrian and identified them as 51-year-old Marcus Bogart of Colorado Springs.

This is the 30th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, police say there were 36 fatal crashes.

