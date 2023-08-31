Watch Now
Fatal accident in shopping center parking lot on North Academy Boulevard

Colorado Springs Police Department Cruiser CSPD
Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:30:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a crash in the parking lot of a King Soopers on North Academy Boulevard near East Woodman Road involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Thursday. Access to the parking lot and roadway in front of King Soopers is blocked.

The accident was reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) around 7:54 a.m.

An investigation is underway, according to the CSPD.

