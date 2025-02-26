Driver identified following deadly crash in Old Colorado City earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died following a crash in the Old Colorado City area earlier this month has been identified.

WATCH: One dead after crash along Uintah Street

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 33-year-old Ross Herrmann.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash. They also say Herrmann was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is the first fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were three traffic deaths.

Previous Coverage

CSPD was investigating a deadly crash in the Old Colorado City area on Monday, February 10.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 21st Street and Uintah Street just before 10 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

According to CSPD, the vehicle left the roadway, hit several trees and a building. The driver, later identified as Herrmann, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.