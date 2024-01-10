Driver identified after fatal single vehicle crash on New Year's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a single car crash in Colorado Springs on New Year's Day. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Research Pkwy. and Criterion Dr. in the Briargate area.

The driver has been identified as 62-year-old James Gomez of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, witnesses said that the vehicle was heading east on Research Parkway when Gomez failed to follow the curve in the road, and hit a tree.

Despite life saving measures from those witnesses, Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, this is the first traffic death of 2024 in Colorado Springs.

____

