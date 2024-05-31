Driver identified after deadly crash in the Briargate area last weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The driver of a deadly crash in the Briargate area last weekend has been identified. The El Paso County Coroner's Office says she is 53-year-old Maroufeh Kazemi.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened when Kazemi was traveling westbound on Brairgate Parkway. She attempted to turn left onto Chapel Hills Drive, but collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Briargate Parkway.

According to CSPD, Kazemi died at the hospital. At this time, police have not released the name and condition of the other driver involved.

Police are still investigating, but they say speed is considered a factor of the crash.

This was the 20th traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2024, according to police. They say there have been 51 traffic deaths in the city in the last 365 days.

___





2024 Air Force Academy Graduation A huge congratulations to the 2024 Cadet Class, in case you missed it a recap of graduation and what makes this class great. Former Air Force Academy cadets become next generation of armed forces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.