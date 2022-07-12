Drive-by shooting on Anjelina Ct, 1 juvenile wounded

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department received 911 calls regarding a "drive by" shooting on July 12 at 1:24 a.m. The shooting occurred on the 4400 block of Anjelina Cir. S.

When officers arrived, they attended to a juvenile resident who was shot. The victim was then handed over to the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response for further medical assistance.

The targeted house and vehicle were struck by multiple bullets during the shooting.

Details on the extent of injuries to the victim are not available. Colorado Springs Police have not released any information on a potential suspect in this incident.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.