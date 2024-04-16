Dr. Stacie Datteri named new superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38

MONUMENT, Colo. — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 has a new Superintendent after the board of education unanimously voted for Dr. Stacie Datteri Monday.

During a Board of Education meeting on Apr. 15, Board of Education members voted and approved Dr. Datteri as the sole finalist, and also voted to approve the contract which will be put into order on Jul. 1.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as your next superintendent of schools in Lewis-Palmer School District 38,” Dr. Datteri said. “As your next superintendent, I will lead with my core beliefs. I will focus first on always doing what is best for students. I will serve the students, community, families, and staff to ensure their success. I will lead the team at District 38 to achieve our collective goals through respectful interactions. I will work with the team and Board of Education to ensure access and opportunity for each and every student. Finally, I will lead the team to embrace unmet challenges and turn them into learning opportunities leading with courage and integrity.”

Dr. Datteri brings with her 29 years in the field of education, with 21 of those coming in an administrative position.

Until she makes the switch to District 38, Dr. Datteri is serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Academic Achievement and Elementary, K-8 School Leadership in District 6 at Greeley-Evans Weld County.

Dr. Datteri said that in her first six months she plans to listen and learn with the goal of contextualizing experiences through a District 38 lens. This means she will be engaging with students, families, the community and the staff in order to gain the most advice and knowledge she possibly can.

The process of finding the right person for the superintendent position began in December. The school district turned to the public to help determine what they were looking for in a candidate.

After the lengthy process, School District 38 has struck gold with their new superintendent, and Dr. Datteri is ready to get things rolling.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.