Dr. Emily Russell-Kinsley sworn in as new El Paso County Coroner Monday

EL PASO COUNTY — Dr. Emily Russell-Kinsley was sworn in during a ceremony Monday to be the new El Paso County Coroner.

According to El Paso County, the ceremony marks the official transition into her new role.

Background Information

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners has appointed Dr. Emily Russell-Kinsley to be the new El Paso County Coroner.

Dr. Russell-Kinsley will start her new role on January 1. This appointment comes after Dr. Leon Kelly announced he will resign from the role at the end of 2024 after 17 years.

El Paso County says Dr. Russell-Kinsley is currently serving as Deputy Chief Medical Examiner at the coroner's office, a role she began in 2018. She first began her career as a medical examiner in 2012 and has been recognized for her leadership in the field.

In 2019, Dr. Russell-Kinsley was appointed as the Colorado Cold Case Task Force forensic pathology representative. She has also been a member of the Colorado Coroner's Association Board of Directors since 2019, working to enhance practices in coroner's offices across the state.

Dr. Russell-Kinsley released the following statement regarding the appointment:

"I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility. I look forward to serving the people of El Paso County and ensuring that the Coroner's Office continues to meet the community's needs while fulfilling its crucial mission to the highest standard." Dr. Emily Russell-Kinsley

El Paso County says Dr. Rusell-Kinsley will serve as coroner until the next general election.

