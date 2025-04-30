Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Dozens of people in Colorado Springs held a rally to demand answers from law enforcement

While we wait to learn about the specifics of more charges, dozens of people in Colorado Springs organized a rally to question what happened Sunday morning.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — According to the DEA, 114 people in the country illegally have been detained at what they say is an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responded to take those individuals into custody.

While the specifics of the charges against those detained have not been released, dozens of people in Colorado Springs organized a rally in front of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to question the issue of due process.

"It's clearly a violation of constitutional rights," said Tim Haynie, a protester at the rally.

However, during Tuesday's press conference in Teller County, ICE Assistant Field Director Robert Coultrip said when it comes to making arrests, due process is given to all people they take into custody.

"I would like just to say over and over again, to dispel the rumors of due process, that is not true. We afford due process to everybody that's in our custody for the law," said Coultrip.

Haynie said he wants to see the change.

"Show me. Let's see it. We haven't seen that before. What makes you think we are going to start seeing it now," said Haynie.

___



Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community