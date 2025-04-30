Dozens of people in Colorado Springs held a rally to demand answers from law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — According to the DEA, 114 people in the country illegally have been detained at what they say is an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responded to take those individuals into custody.

#DEA Rocky Mountain led a multi-agency enforcement operation along with our local and federal partners early this morning.@DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody. Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/R4Smb3voAg — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) April 27, 2025

While the specifics of the charges against those detained have not been released, dozens of people in Colorado Springs organized a rally in front of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to question the issue of due process.

"It's clearly a violation of constitutional rights," said Tim Haynie, a protester at the rally.

However, during Tuesday's press conference in Teller County, ICE Assistant Field Director Robert Coultrip said when it comes to making arrests, due process is given to all people they take into custody.

"I would like just to say over and over again, to dispel the rumors of due process, that is not true. We afford due process to everybody that's in our custody for the law," said Coultrip.

Haynie said he wants to see the change.

"Show me. Let's see it. We haven't seen that before. What makes you think we are going to start seeing it now," said Haynie.

