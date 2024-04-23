Downtown restaurant reopening Thursday after a car crashed into it in February

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular burger restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs is reopening Thursday. The Skirted Heifer closed in February when a driver crashed into it.

WATCH: Car crashes into Skirted Heifer after driver was shot

Since the crash, the business has been repaired and renovated.

The owner of Skirted Heifer, Kevin Megyeri, told News5 repair crews have been working tirelessly to get the restaurant restored.

"It's been really funny, the amount of people that have been coming here still asking like every day when are we going to open back up, and it feels so good to be able to give everybody an answer," said Megyeri.

He also says he's thankful for all the support he has received from the community.

"I have always loved Colorado Springs," said Megyeri. "I will live and die here, I'm forever going to be planted here, and to watch the city just rally around us was, it was incredible, and very humbling as well."

Megyeri says there will be some last minute finishing touches being done, but he says it will not impact the reopening.

Background Information

According to the Colorado Police Department (CSPD), 24-year-old Fidencio Meza-Pelayo is facing several charges after a dangerous crash in downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD says the crash happened on February 11 just before 2 a.m. near East Bijou Street & North Tejon Street.

According to police, Meza-Pelayo was suffering from a gunshot wound at the time of the crash, and officers believe he was shot by a homeowner on South Prospect Avenue in the Stratton Meadows area after an earlier domestic disturbance call.

Police say after being shot, Meza-Pelayo drove off and made his way into the downtown area. Moments later, officers say Meza-Pelayo hit a parked car and crashed into several businesses along North Tejon Street, causing a significant amount of damage.

Meza-Pelayo was arrested and charged with the following:



kidnapping

assault

burglary

several traffic charges

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.