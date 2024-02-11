Watch Now
CSPD investigating gnarly crash scene in downtown and what led up to it

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Bijou and Tejon and destroyed patio space and storefronts
Police blocked off a stretch of Tejon near Bijou early Sunday morning as they investigate a devastating crash scene right across from Acacia Park in downtown.
Posted at 3:25 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 05:36:41-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating what led up to a dangerous crash in the early hours of Sunday morning that damaged storefronts and patios near Bijou and Tejon in downtown.

News5 has learned a person found in the vehicle at the time of the crash was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital. We are working to find out more details including what led up to the crash and the condition of people involved in this incident.

Our newsroom will update this story as more details are made available.

In the meantime, here is video from the scene of the crash shared on social media:

