CSPD investigating gnarly crash scene in downtown and what led up to it

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating what led up to a dangerous crash in the early hours of Sunday morning that damaged storefronts and patios near Bijou and Tejon in downtown.

News5 has learned a person found in the vehicle at the time of the crash was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital. We are working to find out more details including what led up to the crash and the condition of people involved in this incident.

Our newsroom will update this story as more details are made available.

In the meantime, here is video from the scene of the crash shared on social media:

#HappeningNow CSPD investigating gnarly early morning crash in downtown Colorado Springs that damaged patios and storefronts near Tejon and Bijou. Stick with @KOAA for updates on this story as we learn more about what led up to the crash and the condition of any people involved. pic.twitter.com/qi9dtl3AHj — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) February 11, 2024

