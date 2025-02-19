Downtown Partnership asking for feedback for Experience Downtown Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Downtown Partnership is kicking off an update to the Experience Downtown Master Plan and asking for the community's feedback.

The partnership says this is the first step in a year-long process to make Downtown Colorado Springs the following:



safe

welcoming

a prosperous destination for years to come

According to the Downtown Partnership, they are looking for participation to ensure the plan is community-centered. They also imagine Downtown Colorado Springs as a vibrant place to live, work and play year-round.

The Downtown Partnership also aims to listen to the community to make a plan that includes everyone.

The survey is open from now until March 5. To fill it out, visit the Downtown Colorado Springs website.

