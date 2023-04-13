Downtown Mountain Metro Transit lobby closes immediately; no timeline on reopen

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The closure of the Downtown Mountain Metropolitan Transit bathrooms has been extended to the entire downtown lobby interior, effective immediately.

In a press release Thursday, Mountain Metro Transit announced the closure. This comes just days after the downtown bathrooms were closed for methamphetamine testing after a security guard fell ill during a routine inspection of the bathrooms.

Mountain Metro Transit staff said the closure will be, "until further notice" and no timeline for reopening was provided. This closure comes as MMT is awaiting the results of the methamphetamine testing from the bathroom area and says the closure of the downtown lobby is a "precautionary" measure.

While it poses a slight inconvenience, after reaching out to MMT staff they told us, buses are still running to the downtown terminal, and patrons will still be able to buy tickets on the bus or by using the mobile app.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.