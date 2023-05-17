'Dog Days' event at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes furry friends

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Dogs got to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday as part of the zoo's "Dog Days" event.

Owners had to purchase a dog ticket along with a human ticket in order to go. Dogs had to remain on a leash, be up to date on vaccinations, and not show any aggressive behavior while at the zoo. People with dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The final "Dog Days" event of 2023 will be held on Sat. June 3. To purchase tickets, or to learn more, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Website.

