DoD orders military entities to remove all DoD news promoting DEI

COLORADO — The Department of Defense (DoD) ordered all military and organizational entities within the department to "remove all DoD news and feature articles, photos, and videos that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" from their websites and social media.

The guidance came out Wednesday. You can view posts from the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Navy below. The posts read "Content was removed to align with the President's executive orders and DoD priorities."

DoD has given all entities until March 5 to remove the content.

