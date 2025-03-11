Doctor in Pueblo recognized for her impact on the medical community

PUEBLO — A doctor in Pueblo is being recognized for her impact on the medical community. Dr. Michele Sweeney moved to Pueblo in 1980 and worked at Parkview Medical Center as an Emergency Physician until 2001.

She's also taught students at Pueblo Community College for the last 24 years, training hundreds of students who are now in the medical field.

"I am proud that I can take knowledge, pass it on in a way people understand and they go out and they save people's lives," said Dr. Sweeney.

Dr. Sweeney and 38 other women will receive the Pueblo Library District's Outstanding Women Award at a ceremony on March 20 at the Downtown Library.

