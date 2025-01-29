District 60 cutting off its partnership with Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy

PUEBLO — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is cutting off its partnership with Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA). The school board voted unanimously to no longer charter CHPA in Tuesday's school board meeting.
This comes after concerns for the partnership raised by the following:
- D60 Board of Education
- Charter Review Board
- Superintendent
Some of those concerns include the following:
- academic performance
- academy's financial situation
- high staff turnover rate over the last four years
News5 has reached out the CHPA about its next steps. At the time of publishing this web story, News5 has not heard back.
