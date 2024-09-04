District 5 of Colorado Springs voice concerns about proposed utility rate increase

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in District 5 of Colorado Springs came together Tuesday night to voice their concerns about a proposed utility rate increase.
We've reported that Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers could be paying about $80 dollars more a month in 2029 compared to their current bills.
Proposed utility rate increases by CSU will increase your bill
CSU Board Member, Nancy Henjum, was at the town hall Wednesday night to listen to people's concerns. CSU says it needs more money to pay for infrastructure to accommodate for the city's growth and state regulations.
"They're talking about a massive increase and not a lot of families can handle that right now," said Michael Quinlan who lives in Colorado Springs.
If the increase is approved by city council, it's expected to take effect on January 1, 2025.
___
First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo
A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.