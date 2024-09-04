District 5 of Colorado Springs voice concerns about proposed utility rate increase

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in District 5 of Colorado Springs came together Tuesday night to voice their concerns about a proposed utility rate increase.

We've reported that Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers could be paying about $80 dollars more a month in 2029 compared to their current bills.

Proposed utility rate increases by CSU will increase your bill

CSU Board Member, Nancy Henjum, was at the town hall Wednesday night to listen to people's concerns. CSU says it needs more money to pay for infrastructure to accommodate for the city's growth and state regulations.

"They're talking about a massive increase and not a lot of families can handle that right now," said Michael Quinlan who lives in Colorado Springs.

If the increase is approved by city council, it's expected to take effect on January 1, 2025.

