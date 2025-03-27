District 49's two sexes resolution headed to executive hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — School District 49 (D49) Board Members discussed a resolution recognizing only two sexes and keeping gender ideologies out of schools.

As a result of Wednesday's meeting, this resolution is now headed to an executive session that will take place before the district's April 10 board meeting.

Citing multiple executive orders made by the Trump Administration, This resolution, if approved, would establish three main guidelines:



Establish there are only two sexes recognized by the district Ensure there is no male/female overlap in school bathrooms or locker rooms Ensure there is no male/female overlap in sports

Board President Lori Thompson said this must be done to avoid the district losing any federal funding.

"We have a fiduciary obligation to pay attention to funding public education to the best of our ability," said Thompson.

Board treasurer Mike Heil argued this resolution should be thrown out.

"The only correct use of the term gender ideology is in reference to the position that insists on a binary model that has long since failed the test of evidence," said Heil.

Anna Parker, a parent and also a spouse to a D49 teacher, says there is no proof that a potential loss in federal funding is the reason this should pass.

"Once the January 20 resolution from Donald Trump came out, they felt like they had their opportunity to push things through, as people panicked about executive orders," said Parker. "They could have thrown it out, which would have been, obviously the most preferable."

Others in the audience Wednesday showed support for the resolution, like Madeleine Prendergast.

"I think President Trump is saying what's been normal, what's been natural, since human beings existed," said Prendergast.

