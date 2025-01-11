District 49 addressing data breach of student information system provided by 'Powerschool'

EL PASO COUNTY — District 49 (D49) is addressing a data breach of its student information system, which is provided by 'PowerSchool.'

The company is a global provider of cloud-based K-12 education software.

D49 says PowerSchool experienced the breach in late December, however, they were not notified of the breach until Tuesday. The district says they had few details about the incident, but later received specifics on Thursday.

The following information was compromised:



name

addresses

lunch status

date of birth (DOB)

medical information

ethnicity

gender

grade level

cumulative GPA

parent's information, including email and telephone number

emergency contact information, including email and telephone number

PowerSchool login

D49 says Social Security Numbers were not accessed during the breach. They ask parents to monitor accounts or accessible records and report any suspicious activities.

The district says they are committed to addressing the breach and will provide updates.

