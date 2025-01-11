Watch Now
District 49 addressing data breach of student information system provided by 'Powerschool'

School District 49 in southern Colorado.
EL PASO COUNTY — District 49 (D49) is addressing a data breach of its student information system, which is provided by 'PowerSchool.'

The company is a global provider of cloud-based K-12 education software.

D49 says PowerSchool experienced the breach in late December, however, they were not notified of the breach until Tuesday. The district says they had few details about the incident, but later received specifics on Thursday.

The following information was compromised:

  • name
  • addresses
  • lunch status
  • date of birth (DOB)
  • medical information
  • ethnicity
  • gender
  • grade level
  • cumulative GPA
  • parent's information, including email and telephone number
  • emergency contact information, including email and telephone number
  • PowerSchool login

D49 says Social Security Numbers were not accessed during the breach. They ask parents to monitor accounts or accessible records and report any suspicious activities.
The district says they are committed to addressing the breach and will provide updates.

