Academy District 20 is considering having staff and teachers volunteer to go through training to become armed. The hot topic will be addressed during a study session this afternoon.

It’s important to note, that this is a conversation. District 20 has not decided on whether the district will arm school staff. I spoke with FASTER Colorado. They’re a nonprofit that puts school professionals through training to become armed.

But it isn’t that simple. The training is vigorous and there are many steps throughout FASTER Colorado's program. There are also prerequisites people who enter the program must obtain first, like having a Colorado concealed handgun permit and going through a background check.

Laura Carno, executive director at FASTER Colorado, says District 20 is one of many Colorado schools that has approached her. She says school administrators want to protect students at all costs. Those at FASTER Colorado believe having staff trained as armed guards is one way to do so. Right now, Faster is currently working with schools in 41 districts out of the 178 school districts in Colorado.

“School board candidates start hearing about this from parents asking, “What are you going to do to keep my child safe?” So, I did hear at the end of last year, heard from dozens of school board candidates, including a couple from D20,” said Carno.

The study session is open to the public and will take place today from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at District 20’s Education and Administration Center in Colorado Springs.

Those who go through the program are trained to stop an armed assailant and provide emergency medical aid. If District 20 moves forward with this, the program will be voluntary. No teacher or staff member will be required to carry a gun.

Several staff members have already started an online petition against the idea.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

