District 12 employee arrested for sexual assault on a child, may be more victims

COLORADO SPRINGS — An employee at Cheyenne Mountain High School has been arrested for sexual assault on a child, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Dec. 15, the department started an investigation into that report involving 48-year-old Marco Lara. They say that the investigation revealed that Lara engaged in a sexual relationship with someone who was under the age of consent.

Lara was arrested Thursday, and he is being charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as well as aggravated incest.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 says that Lara is a math teacher at the high school, and that he is currently on administrative leave.

They also say that he was a substitute teacher for the 2021-2022 school year before starting full time as a math teacher in Aug. 2022.

An inmate search shows that Lara is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

Investigators believe that their may be other victims in this incident. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

