District 11 explained new 'no phone' policy safer for emergencies, students react

COLORADO SPRINGS — School District 11 (D11) is cracking down on distractions this year by restricting phones during school.

It's a new policy that was put to the test earlier today when Doherty High School was put on a brief lockdown.

A concerned parent, Chanda, reached out to us who could not reach her child because of the new policy.

Middle and high school students must lock their phones in magnetic pouches for the day. They keep them either in their backpacks or lockers.

This policy isn't new. I spoke to one school in Colorado Springs about how it's been addressing emergency concerns.

"It's just weird not having my phone with me, being locked up," said Mitchell High School senior, Oswaldo Sanchez.

They can unlock them with special devices around the school. Those unlocking devices are in every emergency kit.

District officials said they want to wait to unlock them until kids are safely off campus, like in evacuations.

"I'm the communication person between my parents and my siblings so it is kind of a concern for that," said Mitchell High School senior, Noelia Martin.

Parents can call the school's main office to get a hold of their children.

"I feel like it's still pretty safe but not as fast," said Sanchez.

The district's executive director of engagement, Jessica Wise, teold me they improved communication systems in schools, which helps send urgent messages to families faster.

"Phones can spread information pretty quickly that can instill panic that can distract from what we're doing, where we're going and who we need to be listening to," said Wise.

The two students I spoke with said the new policy is something their parents will have to get used to.

"I've just told [my mom], it's like work that I can't use my phone because I'm like in a work environment essentially," said Martin.

"I'm feeling iffy about it, but I understand it's for our education," said Sanchez.

Mitchell High School's assistant principal, Brian Blanc, told me too many students were distracted by phones last year.

"There's a need for this policy, absolutely, not only for the social and emotional health of our students but for our student engagement," said Blanc

The students hope the policy can help them connect more with their classmates and get better grades.

"I think with the no cell phone policy, it's definitely going to help us interact more, engage more with teachers as well," said Martin.

"It's definitely going to help me get better grades and overall stay focused in class," said Sanchez.

There are also pouches with velcro for kids who can access their phones during the day for medical reasons, like tracking insulin.

The district urges families to sign up for The Loop for mass communications. They can send alerts through text, call or email.

