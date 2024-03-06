Strict no-phone policies in Colorado Springs schools create emergency concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — More schools are cracking down on students using phones in class.

Parents need to call the main office to get a hold of their kids during the day. That raised some concerns with communication during an emergency.

The private St. Mary's High School and charter Eastlake High School in Colorado Springs implemented strict no-phone policies this year.

At Eastlake, students turn off their phones and put them into magnetic pouches that lock. Students can take them with but it takes a special magnet to unlock that only staff have.

At St. Mary's, students must also turn off their phones and keep them out of sight.

Both schools don't allow phones during passing periods or lunch.

"[In emergencies] we want students paying attention to the staff and following directions not worrying about getting on their phones to call somebody or filming it," said Eastlake High School assistant administrator Mark Connell.

Connell said teachers are urged to use classroom phones before unlocking pouches.

"You want parents to realize we are the official contact so we'll let you know right away [and] where to go," said St. Mary's High School principal Robyn Cross.

An Eastlake senior, Destin Rodriguez, said he feels safe at school even without his phone.

"At first I was hesitant, giving up my phone, it's a big thing, but after seeing the potential benefits of it, I've been more engaged in class, getting more work done," said Rodriguez.

Rodriquez said he spent about a quarter of class on his phone before the school banned them. "I'm interacting with more people than I used to."

Connell said their no-phone policy is necessary because phones were a distraction that kept their students from learning.

"Students make comments, 'I've got nothing else to do while I'm here.], I might as well do my schoolwork,'" said Connell.

"The students focus, you can start teaching right away, you're not like, 'everybody pay attention, put things away,'" said Cross.

Rodriguez said he's even taking this policy beyond the bell.

"It can be beneficial for you to grow into that habit of putting your phone down and enjoying the world around you," said Rodriguez.

Both schools plan to have these policies in place permanently.



