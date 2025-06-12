Distracted driving crashes in Colorado down in first months of hands-free law

COLORADO (KOAA) — In the first five months of a new law, Colorado State Patrol has responded to 1,161 crashes involving distracted driving, which is a 19% decrease from this time last year.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says this is promising news as we are currently in the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer,' which are between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Since January 1, holding a cellphone or a mobile device while driving is illegal under Colorado's hands-free law.

“Summertime fun begins with safety behind the wheel. Distracted driving puts you and other motorists at risk,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Whether you're headed to a pool party, Rockies game or Red Rocks concert, put your phone down and pay attention to the road. You could prevent a crash or serious injury on our roads.”

To encourage safe driving this summer, CDOT is urging Coloradans to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Those who violate the law will receive a $75 fine and two points off their license.

CDOT says first time offenders can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory. Repeat offenders can face higher fines and more points taken off their license.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), at 50 miles per hour, a driver travels the length of a football field during a five-second glance at their phone.

"Handheld technology is all around us, making it increasingly tempting to text and drive or glance at your phone at a stoplight. Travel safe this summer and drop the distraction, no notification, text or call is worth your life,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “With more motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians out and about during the warmer months, it’s more important than ever to focus on the road and your surroundings. Distracted driving deaths are entirely preventable.”

Since January, CDOT says traffic deaths in Colorado are down 11% from this time last year. They also say distracted driving is the third leading cause of traffic crashes in Colorado.

