Dispatcher Call: Colorado Springs girl calls 911 to confirm Santa is real

COLORADO SPRINGS — Across the country, the "first", first responders who often are a hidden face in the community, are being recognized for their life-saving work during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Here locally, News5 recognized the work that Colorado Springs Emergency Response Technician Angie Pinette does daily. She has been working with the Colorado Springs Police Department for 14 years. You can watch her story in the player below.

As we were collecting dispatch calls for this story, one came to our newsroom that highlights, sometimes, the more intriguing calls that dispatchers receive daily. This one had to do with Santa.

According to CSPD, the call involved a girl from Colorado Springs who had just received unpleasant news from her neighbor. Seeing it as an emergency in her eyes, she needed to talk with 911 to get the answer she wanted. You can watch the humorous call in the media player at the top of the story or below.

As a reminder, the 911 line should only be used for emergency purposes.

