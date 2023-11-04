Disabled and donating to Manitou Springs library project

MANITOU SPRINGS — A $1,000 donation to the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library renovation project sends a message about the importance of accessibility for people with disabilities.

“Accessibility shouldn’t be a privilege,” said Lil Griesan.

Griesan, 22 year old young woman who deals with the aftermath of getting hit by a truck while riding her back when she was a kid, just donated $1,000 to the project.

Back in 2020 the historic library closed because it didn’t meet ADA accessibility requirements.

Since then, fundraising has been happening to raise $3.7 million for ADA upgrades and expansion of the landmark building dating back to 1911.

Bringing back the books is a secondary interest to Griesan.

She is more interested in alternatives to the century old entrance and the barrier of steep stairs.

She approached some local groups she thought might be willing to help with her donation goal.

It proved difficult because the groups had charters with specific requirements for donations and the library did not fall withing guidelines.

Griesan chose to donate a hundred buck from her savings and then decided it needed to be more substantial.

She said, “I jumped up to 1,000.”

It is a move adding action to the words of a person with disabilities who is also an advocate for disability accessibility.

“This cause is very important to me.”

Griesan hopes others will follow her lead and help with donations to reach the fundraising goal so the library can reopen.

