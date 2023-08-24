Digital Equity: New program for Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new aid program is starting in Colorado Springs to help bridge the digital divide.

It is an education opportunity called the Digital Equity Program being added to services at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

There is a significant number of people who do not have everyday computer and internet skills that others consider common.

“A little over 77% of job openings require digital skills at this point, said Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Digital Equity Program Manager, Maria Mendez.

She added that data shows close to 66,000 people in Colorado have little to no computer skills.

“This type of program will help people get to the skills and tools that are going to be more long term self-sustainable, to get those better jobs,” said Mendez.

A grant of just under $200 thousand from Colorado Springs and Recovery Act funds helps launch the Digital Equity Program.

Trainers travel with a set of Chromebooks to a half dozen designated sites across the city.

“One of the components of our program is to do the one on one technical support so that if they're trying to do something on the computer, or on the internet, that they can come to our program,” said Mendez.

Another key element is showing low-income individuals how than can possibly afford internet access through the city’s affordable connectivity program.

The Digital Equity Program launches August 31, 2023.

The kick-off event start time is 6 pm at the Hillside Community Center east of downtown Colorado Springs

