DIA trains running normally again Wednesday after technical issues slowed operations Tuesday

Denver International Airport resumed a normal train schedule Wednesday morning after technical issues Tuesday slowed operations, packing the train platform at DIA's main terminal with massive crowds and delaying travelers.

Trains at DIA in Denver running late never seen this what a disaster of an airport #DIA pic.twitter.com/cHpMquhBnB — Amit Nayar (@nayar_amit) January 23, 2024

In a statement, DIA officials said crews were conducting a routine inspection when they discovered damage to a small switch plate on the running surface for the train between Concourses B and C.

Trains have continued to run at reduced capacity in an "alternate mode" that avoids the damaged area. Engineers have determined a repair plan, according to airport officials.

Buses were running to help take passengers from the main terminal to the concourses, the airport said.

Some passengers were being directed to use bridge security. Travelers going from Concourse A to Concourse B or C were directed to board a train or take a bus.

The airport was urging people to arrive 30 minutes earlier than they normally would to account for train delays that were expected throughout the day.

Never seen the trains shut off at #DIA currently outside waiting for a bus to Terminal B. Good thing its nice out...I advise to get to #DenverInternationalAirport very early for security. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Frt3N4b3oi — Dan Berry (@mrdberry) January 23, 2024

Repairs are expected to be completed by Tuesday night, and the airport hopes to reopen the train to full capacity by Wednesday morning.

Train delays have packed the platform before, like this incident in October. That issue was resolved in a matter of minutes after a massive crowd gathered to wait for the trains. Other issues at the airport, like a baggage system breakdown earlier this month, have caused disruptions lasting hours or even days.