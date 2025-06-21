Watch Now
DHS responds after Boulder attack suspect's wife issues statement

Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security logo.
BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has responded two days after Mohamed Soliman's wife issued her first public statement.

Soliman is facing a federal hate crime charge as well as 118 state charges for allegedly carrying out an attack on peaceful demonstrators in Boulder earlier this month.

You can view Soliman's wife's statement below:

You can view the statement from DHS below:

“These allegations by Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal are FALSE. ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously. ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure that all ICE facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards.

“DHS is investigating to what extent Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal and her children knew about her husband’s heinous terrorist attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.”
Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

___

