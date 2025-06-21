DHS responds after Boulder attack suspect's wife issues statement

BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has responded two days after Mohamed Soliman's wife issued her first public statement.

Soliman is facing a federal hate crime charge as well as 118 state charges for allegedly carrying out an attack on peaceful demonstrators in Boulder earlier this month.

You can view Soliman's wife's statement below:

1st public statement from Hayam El Gamal, wife of alleged Boulder attacker, speaking fr Dilley Family Detention Ctr where she & 5 children have been detained for 2 weeks.Just now, a fed'l judge extended a temporary restraining order barring Trump from deporting the family.1/2 pic.twitter.com/6qnFQk3TZ7 — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) June 18, 2025

You can view the statement from DHS below:

“These allegations by Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal are FALSE. ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously. ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure that all ICE facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards.



“DHS is investigating to what extent Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal and her children knew about her husband’s heinous terrorist attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

___

Mysterious noises heard around Colorado Springs Viewers have sent in strange noises they hear Thursday evening across Colorado Springs. We dug and found some answers for you. Mysterious noises heard around Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.